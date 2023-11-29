After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is returning to the box office with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. A couple of days back, the makers dropped the official trailer online, and it took social media by storm for all the interesting reasons. Ever since the first rushes were dropped online, the director’s previous works, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, also began to make headlines for their plots. But did you know it was not Shahid Kapoor but Ranveer Singh who was the first choice for the Vanga directorial co-starring Kiara Advani?

In a recent interview, the director opened up about the former casting of the film, revealing that the Padmaavat actor was first approached for the film, who rejected it because it was a ‘dark film’ for him. Yes, you heard that right! The filmmaker stated that after he turned down the offer, Kapoor came abroad.

During his interview with iDream Media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he was getting calls from Mumbai after he decided to make the Hindi Version of Arjun Reddy. Since he wanted to cast Ranveer Singh, Vanga approached him and pitched him the idea. He refused the idea as he thought it was a dark film for him at that time. It was only after his rejection that Shahid Kapoor was finalized to play the lead role.

Regarding Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done ₹100 crore then, his highest was ₹65 crore. They used to say ₹55 crore ₹65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher’. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor.”

Despite receiving mixed reviews and drawing massive criticism for its misogynistic plot and glorifying toxic masculinity, it was a box office hit as it collected Rs 380 crore globally.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for the release of Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Slated to hit the big screens on December 1, it will mark a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh being the first choice for Kabir Singh? Do let us know.

