Deol siblings have been ruling the industry for some time. Whether it’s Bobby Deol’s Aashram or Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the actor-brothers have been the talking point for their work, which received tremendous love from their fans. For the past couple of days, Bobby has been making the heads turn with his beast avatar in Animal, which is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Along with the Barsaat actor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and others. It is helmed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ahead of the release of the Vanga directorial, the actor has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Jr Deol was recently snapped seeking blessings at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Delhi. During his appearance at the Holy place, netizens noticed his unbuttoned shirt. The actor was seen wearing a baby pink shirt paired with black pants. While he covered his head, he had kept a few upper buttons open. A video from the Gurudwara has gone viral, and it shows netizens slamming the actor.

Sharing the video, a user captioned, “A question to Bobby Deol. Will you go like this to meet PM or CM or Ambani Adani. Here you are going to GuruGhar .. have some respect. Button up.” Commenting on the same another user said, “Guru ghar or temple there has to be a decorum no photo ops till one doesn’t do carseva and such photo ops should be outside of premises.”

“He is not a Sikh. Just taking birth in a Sikh family doesn’t make you Sikh. Cigarette, Smokes, Drugs. Alcohol and many more mor me Bajr Kurehets made by him and his father,” another user slammed Bobby Deol. Check it out below:

A question to Bobby Deol Will you go like this to meet PM or CM or Ambani Adani Here you are going to GuruGhar .. have some respect Button up pic.twitter.com/MrvUmNnu0m — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) November 26, 2023

On the other hand, Sunny Deol was spotted at the prayer meet of filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, where he was seen giggling with his friends. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled and slammed the actor for his behavior at the prayer meet.

Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Kisiko farak nahi padh raha hai ! Shame on you guys” while another said, “He’s using this opportunity to make a video. Big shame. Can’t even put on a sombre face even for the heck of it for the deceased soul. He’s lost his hair and hence he dons a cap.”

“All are laughing like some kind of party going on,” read another comment.

Watch the video shared by the Instagram page Voompla:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

What are your thoughts on Deol siblings – Bobby and Sunny – being trolled for different reasons? Do let us know.

