Aamir Khan has delivered a success at the Indian box office almost nine years after Ghajini. The sports comedy-drama Sitare Zameen Par is achieving milestones with every passing day. It has now crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s 2012 superhit worldwide and aims to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s ADHM. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

How much has Sitaare Zameen Par earned in India in 23 days?

The weekend boost was much-needed as the box office collection had fallen below the one crore mark. On day 23, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 2.50 crores in the domestic market. It saw a huge 163% growth in the last 24 hours, as only 95 lakhs were minted on Friday.

The net collection surges to an estimated 156.99 crore net, which is approximately 185.24 crores in gross earnings. RS Prasanna’s directorial is made on a budget of 90 crores. It is a success in India but is yet to gain the hit tag.

Set to beat Sikandar overseas

The overseas run began on a fantastic note but gradually slowed down. Sitaare Zameen Par has accumulated 57 crore gross so far. It may soon surpass Sikandar (58 crores) but will stay behind Housefull 5 (69.60 crores) and Chhaava (100.90 crores) among Bollywood films of 2025.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The worldwide total lands at 242.24 crore gross in 23 days. It has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s 2012 super-hit Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which grossed 241 crores in its global lifetime.

The next target is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores), which is only 26 lakhs away and will be surpassed today!

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Summary (23 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 156.99 crores

India gross: 185.24 crores

ROI: 74.43%

Overseas gross: 57 crores

Worldwide gross: 242.24 crores

Verdict: Success

