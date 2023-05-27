It’s a well-known fact that Karan Johar considers Twinkle Khanna his BFF. In fact, he has admitted time and again that he thought that he was in love with her when they were young. The character of Tina (played by Rani Mukerji) in his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was also inspired by Twinkle. Obviously, Karan does not just share a great bond with her but also with her spouse, Akshay Kumar. Whenever the two come together, they have a blast. Take Filmfare 2018, for example! To know what happened at the event, scroll on.

Karan hosted the prestigious award show and greeted Akshay on stage. He asked him a few questions, and his response was witty and hilarious.

The director revealed that Akshay Kumar was an emotional person who cried when he saw a good emotional drama. Karan Johar asked which movie made him cry recently, and the actor replied, “Dangal. Bohot hi emotional film thi, kafi roya.” He quickly proceeded further and said that right after that, he watched a comedy film to change his mood. But the movie was none other than KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

He said, “Ek rone wali film dekhne ke baad insaan hasna chahte hai. Maine ek comedy film dekhi – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Wo bohot kamaal ki film thi. So it was a nice comedy film.” The audience burst into laughter as soon as they heard Akshay Kumar trolling Karan Johar. The camera zoomed into Ranveer Singh first, who enjoyed the joke with a huge smile on his face. Shefali Shah and Pooja Hedge joined the fun as well, and KJo looked to be enjoying himself while looking slightly embarrassed.

Take A Look:

The official Filmfare page on YouTube shared the video, and we love how Akshay hugged Karan after roasting him. One user wrote, “Quality of Karan Johar….to took trolls like a boss,” while another said, “Akki always respects Aamir.” Another netizen wrote, “Akshay and Salman always roast him,” and one more said, “Askhay always give a savage reply, but Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a good movie.”

Let us know what you think of Akshay Kumar’s views on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

