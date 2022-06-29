Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved stars in the film industry. He has a massive fan following in the country. While he is a brilliant actor, he has a wicked sense of humour that is loved by his fans. He did not even spare Karan Johar once. Scroll down to know more.

Ranbir seemingly has a busy year as he has two releases in the pipeline. Both of his films Shamshera and Brahmastra are widely awaited films of this year and are making quite a buzz on social media.

Back in 2016, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar were on a promotional spree for their release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. At that time, behind-the-scenes footage was released by a news channel that revealed the fun ambience that was there during the filming of The Breakup Song.

In the BTS video released by NDTV, Karan Johar said that the film is inspired by his own experiences with unrequited love, but Ranbir called it Karan’s biopic. “I am playing Karan Johar [in the film]. It is actually a biopic that Karan has made,” he said.

When asked about Ranbir’s character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor jokes that “Karan is a frustrated 50-year-old virgin.” However, the filmmaker-producer took this as a good joke and says that he is 44 not 50. Ranbir further quips that weren’t the birthday party he threw 5 years ago his 50th.

This goes on to prove that Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor share a great rapport.

