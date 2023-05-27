When Zeenat Aman Realised She Made A Huge Mistake By Marrying Ex-Husband Mazhar Khan Within A Year: “There Was Not A Single Moment Of Happiness…”

Zeenat Aman is one of the most prominent names from yesteryears and has done significant work in Hindi cinema. She started her career with modelling at the very young age of 19 and soon became a sensation in Bollywood. While she’s always dominating headlines for her fashion and style, today we bring you a throwback to when she spoke to Simi Garewal on her show about her first ex-husband Mazhar Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Zeenat recently made her account on social media and has over 288K followers on Instagram. She often shares fascinating anecdotes about her films from the golden era, and we love her fashionable wardrobe and personal style. Now talking about her throwback interview, she once appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and talked about her marital life with her ex-husband Mazhar.

Zeenat Aman told Simi how her mother was against her marriage to her ex-husband Mazhar Khan and said, “My biological clock was ticking, and I wanted to be a mother. I wanted to raise a family, and now I think Mazhar just happened to be there at the right time.”

Zeenat Aman further revealed her decade-long marriage with Khan, saying, “Mazhar never wanted me to grow as an individual or artist. He always wanted me to be with the kids and be at home. During the very first year of marriage, I realised I had made a huge mistake, but I decided to live by it and make it work. I tried to make it work for another 12 years. There was no light at the end of the tunnel for me. There was not a single moment of happiness or joy during those 12 years. But I still tried making it work.”

The interview was one exciting conversation to watch, where Zeenat also spoke about being there for her late husband, who had a severe pancreas illness and passed away in 1998.

