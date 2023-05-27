Actress Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved and adored actresses of B- Town. She recently made her Cannes debut and took the internet by storm by dropping stunning pictures from the event. However, the PK actress is away from the silver screen for quite a long time. She opened up about the current phase of her life and revealed she doesn’t want to do a lot of films and just want to spend time with her daughter. So is Anushka taking a break from her career? Scroll below to find out the truth.

Anushka and Virat are one of the most celebrated celebrity couples and they never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals whenever they step out. The duo embraced parenthood in 2021 by welcoming their daughter Vamika and now, Anushka has finally opened up about her future plans on doing films. The actress admitted that her priorities have changed ever since she became a mother and now she doesn’t seek validation from outside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Indian Express, during an event, Anushka Sharma revealed that she will now only be doing one film in a year and would like to focus more on the process of acting. She said, ““I enjoy acting but I don’t want to do too many films as much as I was doing earlier. I want to do one film a year, enjoy the process of acting which is what I like and balance my life out like the way I am, give time to family.”

Talking about the kind of life she wants to lead, Anushka Sharma said, “The way I am leading my life makes me happy and ultimately I don’t want to prove a point to anybody whether as an actor, as a public figure, as a mother, as a wife. I just want to do things that make me happy and make sense to me. I do things which feel right to me. I don’t look for validation outside of myself anymore.”

Her statement has left her fans worried. Is she going to take a break from acting career? Well, that time will tell. Meanwhile, on the work front, the fans of the actor are awaiting the release of her film Chakda Xpress where she essays the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma Refusing To Date Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra & More In This Throwback Video Makes Netizens Go Aww “She Chose Virat Kohli”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News