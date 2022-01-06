Anushka Sharma is all set to make her big-screen comeback almost after 2 years with ‘Chakda Xpress’. The actress will be playing the role of the fastest female pacer in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami. The actress seemed super happy to announce her next big project; however, few netizens have shown their disappointment due to her fake accent and miss-matched skin tone.

Advertisement

Directed by Prosit Ray, the film will be streaming on Netflix and it is supposed to go on floors very soon. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan’s life and also women’s cricket.

Advertisement

Sharing the official teaser of the film, Anushka Sharma shared an emotional yet inspiring message on Twitter, she wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

Soon after the teaser of ‘Chakda Xpress’ was launched, netizens weren’t too happy with Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami. Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “As much as I love her, she does NOT fit this role and tbh this is kinda cringe,” another wrote, “Jhulan Goswami is one of the biggest sports icons in India. She deserves better. Anushka Sharma isn’t looking suitable for the role. Height, colour nothing matches with Legend Goswami. Also Anushka Sharma’s cringe bengali accent Nauseated face ruined the plot totally,” a third user wrote, “Cringe pro maxxx. A Bengali actress must have been chosen for this role. Leave casting to Bollywood (Urduwood) and they’ll end up casting Robert Pattinson for Martin Luther King Jr.’s biopic.”

As much as I love her,she does NOT fit this role and tbh this is kinda cringe……….. — Deepu’s day (@07Taraaa) January 6, 2022

Jhulan Goswami is one of the biggest sports icons in India . She deserves better . Anushka Sharma isn't looking suitable for the role . Height , colour nothing matches with Legend Goswami. Also anushka sharma's cringe bengali accent 🤢 ruined the plot totally — Subham (@subhsays) January 6, 2022

Cringe , film maker should apologise to jhulan Goswami 😔 — MAHIYANK™🦁 (@Mahiyank_78) January 6, 2022

Cringe pro maxxx. A Bengali actress must have been chosen for this role. Leave casting to Bollywood (Urduwood) and they'll end up casting Robert Pattinson for Martin Luther King Jr.'s biopic. — Sid Betzler (@SidBetzler) January 6, 2022

This is looking bad ,neither is she picking up that accent and nothing in this trailer looks authentic ! Anyways hoping for the best ,btw @JhulanG10 can be tagged as well! Rather than just the actress 🙏🙏🙏 — निशान्त 🇮🇳 (@watchnishwin) January 6, 2022

I don't know about you all but Bipasha Basu or Esha Gupta would have been better choice for this role 🤔 , Bengali + same skin colour + she has good height too . — Keval Pathak (@kevpathak) January 6, 2022

Ye flop karayegi

Isse accha jhulan ko hi le lete

Woh acting bhi acchi hi kar leti🤦 — lawgical Anna🌻 (@annaanupam1) January 6, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in ‘Chakda Xpress’, and do you think the actress will be able to pull off the character with ease?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Called Out Annu Kapoor For His ‘Cheap Comments’ Over Her Refusal To Do Intimate Scenes: “I’m Very Irritated”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube