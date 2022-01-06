Ever since Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant came out from Arthur Road Jail on October 28, the court had prohibited both the best friends from meeting each other. However, as per the latter’s father, Aslam Merchant, the youngster has now decided to file an application to the court to waive off the condition. However, he won’t mind visiting the NCB office every week, but he just wants the court to let them meet.

For the unversed, apart from Aryan and Arbaaz, 6 others were also arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a luxury cruise Cordelia in Mumbai on October 2. All the suspects were released after spending one month in custody.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant said, “My son is really missing meeting his closest friend Aryan and therefore an application is being drafted to be filed in court to request to waive off the condition of not meeting Aryan Khan. My son said he does not mind visiting the NCB officials every week, but he wants to meet and speak to his friend Aryan.”

Even in Arthur Road Jail, both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were kept in different barracks. The two has remained best friends for a long time, as they often share pictures together on their social media accounts.

In an earlier conversation with the same news portal, Aslam Merchant had revealed how Aryan and Arbaaz aren’t allowed to communicate, he told, “It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system. He said, ‘Who wants to go back to hell? I will follow the court conditions religiously’. He is best friends with Aryan and will never do anything that will get him or Aryan into any kind of trouble. So they will stay away from each other.”

He even claimed that his son Arbaaz Merchant has got a reality check after spending almost a month in Arthur Road Jail, he said, “He has learnt the real facts of life and the reality he saw inside the jail, the pitiful conditions of prisoners inside the cell. He has vowed never to come across any situation that may get him into trouble with the law.”

