Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar enjoys a huge fan following across the country, not just for his acting skills but also ability to pull off different roles like director, producer, and musician, amongst others. His close bond with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar has always been a topic of discussion on the internet and looks like the couple is now planning to tie the knot soon. In the latest development, a news report revealed that the couple is most likely to make an announcement about their wedding day in just a few days.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani have allegedly been in a relationship for over three years before making it official through social media, a few months back. They often post adorable pictures and videos of each other, constantly expressing their love and affection. Shibani has even been clicked with the Akhtar family on various special occasions like movie releases and festival celebrations.

Advertisement

According to a Bollywood Life source, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are planning to tie the knot soon and also have a special date in mind to make their wedding announcement. The report suggests that the love birds will make their wedding plans official on the occasion of Farhan’s birthday which falls on January 9, 2021. The couple has not revealed any details so far but it is speculated that they will get married in March this year.

Previously, Bollywood Life had revealed that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar plan on having an intimate wedding ceremony with close family and friends. They were reportedly working towards a grand celebration in March but since there is a rise in COVID 19 cases lately, they will keep the function low-key and only have the close ones on the guest list.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors this year and there is already a lot of anticipation around the film. The movie will be based on a girls’ road trip and will feature Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Must Read: Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Shares A Glimpse Of His Look & Calls It ‘Most Challenging Sequences’ Of The Film



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube