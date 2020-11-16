On Sunday, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with her beau, actor Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

In the image, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying pool time as they look at the breathtaking view of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

Advertisement

“Happy place @faroutakhtar,” Shibani captioned the image along with a star emoji.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A day ago, Farhan posted a picture of Shibani and his daughter, Akiraa, jumping in joy on the beaches of Maldives.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Toofaan“, which is a boxing drama. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur.

The latest update is that the ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar will be making his next film with Excel Entertainment and it’s said to be an action movie. The film will star Farhan Akhtar in the lead who will play a forest ranger. The yet-untitled big-budget film will be set in a forest and will talk about forest preservation and will have one more major star who will play the villain. The name of the 2nd actor isn’t yet decided though.

Talking to Peeping Moon, an insider revealed that legendary writer Javed Akhtar will be scripting the film, “This project is believed to be a special one as Farhan’s father, the legendary Javed Akhtar himself is writing this film with a team of writers. It will mark his comeback as a story and screenplay writer after almost 15 years. The scripting is currently at the final stage and will likely be locked by the year-end,” said the source.

Ashutosh Gowariker and Javed Akhtar are currently in discussions regarding the dates. The project is expected to kickstart by Mid 2021. AG has also signed a deal with Akon Entertainment for upcoming international musical series and will be shooting for the project across India and the US. Farhan Akhtar will also be working on much talked about and much delayed Rakesh Sharma biopic till then.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani & Team Start Shooting In Chandigarh From Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube