Once known for giving iconic period films like Lagaan & Jodha Akbar, Ashutosh Gowariker faced a huge setback with films like Mohenjo Daro & Panipat. However, now the filmmaker is looking for a huge comeback by shifting to new genres.

Advertisement

The latest update is that the ace filmmaker will be making his next film with Excel Entertainment and it’s said to be an action movie. The film will star Farhan Akhtar in the lead who will play a forest ranger. The yet-untitled big-budget film will be set in a forest and will talk about forest preservation and will have one more major star who will play the villain. The name of the 2nd actor isn’t yet decided though.

Advertisement

Talking to Peeping Moon, an insider revealed that legendary writer Javed Akhtar will be scripting the film, “This project is believed to be a special one as Farhan’s father, the legendary Javed Akhtar himself is writing this film with a team of writers. It will mark his comeback as a story and screenplay writer after almost 15 years. The scripting is currently at the final stage and will likely be locked by the year-end,” said the source.

Ashutosh Gowariker and Javed Akhtar are currently in discussions regarding the dates. The project is expected to kickstart by Mid 2021. AG has also signed a deal with Akon Entertainment for upcoming international musical series and will be shooting for the project across India and the US. Farhan Akhtar will also be working on much talked about and much delayed Rakesh Sharma biopic till then.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

The actor recently shared a video that captures him scuba diving among the corals in the Maldives.

“Feed your soul,” he captioned the Instagram video.

“OMG…this is so beautiful,” a user commented.

“Wow,” another one wrote.

Are you looking forward to watch Ashutosh Gowariker and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Is A Boss Lady, Schools Paparazzi For Asking Her To Remove Her Mask!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube