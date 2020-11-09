Fans of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been eagerly waiting to see them together in upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Last year, reports revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, who is a close friend of Aamir, will do a cameo in the film.

Moreover, SRK himself had announced that his production company, Red Chillies, is handling the VFX on Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a hit remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. While Kareena will play the female lead, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and was scheduled to hit the screens in December this year. However, the production of the film has been delayed by a year and will now release during Christmas 2021.

Now the latest report from Mumbai Mirror states that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Dubai with his family to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 matches, had shot for his special cameo in Aamir Khan’s next film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He had completed the shoot before he left for Dubai.

Although Advait Chandan is directing the film, the report further stated that Aamir turned director for his buddy SRK’s cameo scenes. In between shoots, both had apparently chilled with each other on the sets of the film. The two Khans even spent hours enjoying their drinks together and making insider jokes after completing the shoot.

It’s well known that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a great camaraderie. Recently, when DDLJ completed a milestone, Aamir praised King Khan on social media and won the internet. Having said that they share a great bond, fans cannot wait to seem them on screen together. Meanwhile, Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together after a while in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress had finished her portions for the film last month.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh is yet to officially announce his next film. Fans have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next film ever since his last film Zero was released in 2018. Latest reports claim that the actor is all set to break his 2 year-long hiatus with an action thriller starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, titled Pathan.

