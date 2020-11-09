It’s better late than never for Shah Rukh Khan fans. Yes, here we are talking about his highly anticipated Pathan. Even though an official confirmation is awaited, some fresh developments are coming in on each day. Also featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, the film recently saw an entry of none other than, Salman Khan.

Yes, you read that right! It was during the last week, we learnt that the superstar will be seen in a cameo in YRF’s actioner. For the unversed, SRK was seen in Salman’s Tubelight, while Bhaijaan too made an appearance in Shah’s last release, Zero. So, continuing the lately started legacy of special appearances, Salman is all set to make a double treat for fans. But wait, there’s more in store.

In the last week, we learnt that Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo. But now, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the Dabangg 3 actor will have quite a big role i.e. an extended cameo. Not just that, he’ll be shooting for as many as 12 days for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

A source close to the project states, “Salman Khan has signed for a crucial role in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He will have an extended special appearance in this grand action flick. The superstar is expected to shoot for around 12 days. After wrapping up his part, he’ll proceed to shoot for Tiger 3. Salman will share screen space with Shah Rukh. It’ll be something to watch out for!”

Now, that’s the kind of news we need to kickstart our Monday! Don’t you agree?

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathan will be helmed by War director, Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, recent reports stated that Deepika Padukone has charged a hefty paycheque for the film. She is being paid 14-15 crores to get on board for the film, as per reports. Like Deepika, even John Abraham is been paid a significant amount to star in Pathan. The actor is charging 20 crores as per the buzz. Like Deepika Padukone, even John Abraham is been paid a significant amount to star in Pathan. The actor is charging 20 crores as per the buzz. The film is turning out a massive affair, and the film is right now mounted on a budget as big as 200 crores.

