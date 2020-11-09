Salman Khan has been treating fans with the Dabangg franchise since 2010. His character Chulbul Pandey is now a dhamakedaar avatar that creates a riot on big screens every single time. However, things did not go as per expectations for many when the third instalment underperformed at the box office. However, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has an entirely different take.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Nikhil. The actor-producer rose fresh from the success of his latest released Scam 1992. It turned out to be the highest ever IMDb rated Indian web series. Amongst other things, what grabbed our attention is his take on Dabangg 3 underperforming at the box office.

Nikhil Dwivedi has backed Dabangg 3 as one of the producers. When asked if he was discouraged to see the Salman Khan film performing lesser than expected, Nikhil answered, “Dabangg 3’s India’s theatrical business was 173 crores. That is bigger than some of the biggest hits of many stars in this country. The problem is not you and I thinking the film has not done well. This entire fault only and only lies with Salman Khan. He has set such high standards, the benchmark for himself that until and unless a film doesn’t do 300-350 crores, people start to say his film has not done well. I have never even seen what 170 crores look like. This has been one of the biggest hits of my career. What are we even talking about?”

Nikhil Dwivedi continued, “It is the reality. I’m not even trying to be diplomatic here. People are being unsmart here who are not seeing it like that. What are they trying to say? Suppose this was a 173 crores film I would have done with any other actor – we would all be celebrating and throwing success parties which would not be ending! Just because it’s with Salman Khan, people are saying picture chali nahi. Matlab Salman ko bola jaa raha hai ‘har baar tum beyond first aao. Agar tum 3rd aaye, matlab tum fail ho gaye.’ Aise thodi hota hai. Slaman Khan scoring 80% marks does not mean he’s scored less than 35%.”

Well, Nikhil has set the records straight. Do you agree with him? Let us know in the comment section below.

