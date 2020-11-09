Monday Motivation: Bollywood is a great hub of some amazing songs for people to enjoy. The Hindi films are widely known for giving us dance and party numbers and lots of emotional and romantic tracks. However, there are also some songs that are meant to encourage us. One of them is ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ featuring Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

What a better day and Monday to listen to that song? It’s the mundane day of the week and no one wishes to do anything because the Sunday hangover doesn’t go. A lot of people deal with Monday blues and feel hopeless as the day begins. Well, this track from Jumbo is apt for all of you.

Advertisement

Jumbo is a 2011 animated film and ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ was a promotional song. Composed by Ram Sampat, the music is quite upbeat and the lyrics by Munna Dhiman are full of hope and positivity. Singer Kunal Ganjanawala has lent his voice to this foot-tapping number. The video featuring Akshay Kumar will wake up the enthu-cutlet inside you for sure.

Talking about the lyrics, there are lines like – “Jab Tab Dil Mein Faith

This World Is A Lovely Place

Dil Mein Rakhna Tu Fight

Everything’s Gona Be Alright

Har Pal Woh Hai Tere Saaath

Jab Tak Tu Hai Uske Saath

To Hai Darne Ki Kya Baat

Everything’s Gona Be Alright.”

Check out the video below:

Isn’t this the perfect dosage for Monday Motivation you need today?

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay Kumar, his film Laxmii is all set to release today. It is one of the biggest Bollywood releases of this year. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a remake of Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana which was directed by Raghava and starred him in the lead role. Laxmii is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar today.

What’s your go to song to motivate yourself on Monday? Do let us know your preference in the comments section below.

Must Read: Revisiting Kanchana Before Laxmii: Few Things Akshay Kumar Starrer Will Have To Do Better Than The Original!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube