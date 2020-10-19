Ever since Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb trailer was released on the web last week, fans have been excited to watch his film. However, some fans were little disappointed with the film not releasing in theatres but on OTT platform. Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood stars have lauded the actor for showing his acting prowess in the trailer.

After celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi, and Amir Khan lauded his performance, now Ajay Devgn has joined them. He took to Twitter to laud the Sooryavanshi actor’s stellar act in the trailer. The Tanhaji actor praised Akshay for displaying various avatars in the horror-comedy trailer. He also said that the trailer of Raghava Lawrence’s directorial film has left him completely entertained.

Ajay on Twitter wrote, “I’ve seen the Laxmmi Bomb trailer a couple of times. Must say, it’s truly entertaining. Akki has nailed the various avatars. Looking forward to November 9.”

To which Akshay Kumar replied that his praise means a lot to him and that he is looking forward to his review of the film when it releases. He wrote on Twitter, “Thank you so much Ajay, coming from a fine actor like yourself that means a lot. Now looking forward to your review of the film, hope you enjoy it.”

Take a look at Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s tweets below:

Thank you so much Ajay, coming from a fine actor like yourself that means a lot🙏🏻 Now looking forward to your review of the film, hope you enjoy it 🍿 https://t.co/h7esYBfVga — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2020

Previously Aamir Khan had heaped praises for Akshay Kumar for his stellar performance in Laxmmi Bomb. He also wished the entire team of the film all the luck for the release. He wrote on Twitter, “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.”

Akshay also humbly replied to his tweet and lauded him for supporting him in the difficult times. He wrote, “Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen.”

Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times 🙏🏻 So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen https://t.co/l80KXBqhlS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2020

What do you think about Laxmmi Bomb trailer? Are you excited to watch it on the OTT platform or in Theatre? Let us know in the comments.

