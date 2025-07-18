Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film Baaghi 4 and the eagerly anticipated Netflix series Mandala Murders have both cracked IMDb’s coveted top ten most anticipated Indian titles list. But where do these two titles stand? And which title has actually bagged the number one spot on IMDb’s Top 10? Read on to find out.

Where Do Baaghi 4 & Mandala Murders Rank On IMDb’s Top 10

While Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film Baaghi 4 is placed in the seventh rank, the Netflix series Mandala Murders currently holds the eighth spot on the IMDb top ten most anticipated Indian movies and shows list.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.

10. Dhadak 2

Release Date : August 1, 2025

: August 1, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Shazia Iqbal

Plot: The intense romantic drama features Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. They play the roles of two law students who are deeply in love with each other. But various challenges like caste discrimination and social pressures threaten to destroy their relationship.

9. Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit

Release Date : July 24, 2025

: July 24, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi & Jyothi Krishna

Plot: The historical action-adventure film features veteran actor Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Veera Mallu, who revolted against the ruthless army generals of the Mughal Empire. It also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

8. Mandala Murders

Release Date : July 25, 2025

: July 25, 2025 Platform: Netflix

Netflix Creator: Gopi Puthran

Plot: A detective and a former cop join forces when a series of mysterious murders takes place in the small town of Charandaspur, and they are linked with a centuries-old secret society. The series features Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Surveen Chawla in major roles.

7. Baaghi 4

Release Date : September 5, 2025

: September 5, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Harsha

Plot: The official plot details of the high-octane action movie are being kept under wraps. It features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in major roles.

6. Kingdom

Release Date : July 31, 2025

: July 31, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Plot: The Telugu spy action thriller movie features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic story purportedly revolves around a reincarnated warrior and is set against the backdrop of a war.

5. Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date : July 25, 2025

: July 25, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Plot: Being described as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, this action-comedy ostensibly follows Jassi (Ajay Devgn) as he travels to Scotland in an attempt to reconcile with his estranged wife. However, things do not go as planned, and the protagonist soon finds himself entangled in a series of unexpected troubles. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, and Chunky Panday in interesting roles.

4. Mahavatar Narsimha

Release Date : July 25, 2025

: July 25, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Ashwin Kumar

Plot: The animated mythological drama ostensibly focuses on Bhakt Prahlad’s dedicated devotion to Lord Vishnu and how Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar, Narsimha, defeats a powerful demon.

3. War 2

Release Date : August 14, 2025

: August 14, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Ayan Mukerji

Plot: In the globe-trotting explosive actioner, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as the fearless agent Major Kabir. While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is ostensibly about Kabir’s new mission, which brings him face-to-face with a formidable adversary (played by Jr. NTR). The film’s teaser suggests that the visually stunning sequel will feature grand action sequences and breathtaking locales. It also features Kiara Advani in an interesting role.

2. Udaipur Files: A Tailor’s Murder Story

Release Date : To Be Announced

: To Be Announced Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Bharat S Shrinate & Jayant Sinha

Plot: The crime drama film is reportedly based on the brutal murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal (played by Vijay Raaz), inside his shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

1. Coolie

Release Date : August 14, 2025

: August 14, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Plot: The action thriller features veteran actor Rajinikanth as a tough man with a mysterious past driven by a quest for revenge to correct some old mistakes. The film also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

