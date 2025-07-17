Dhadak 2 will make you fall in love with love all over again. Director Shazia Iqbal is coming up with a romance that will be relatable for one and all. But how did Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri get from the stage of friendship to attraction to love? Scroll below for a BTS video that reveals it all!

The makers of Dhadak 2 have released a behind-the-scenes video where director Shazia Iqbal reveals her vision behind some crucial sequences. “I think anyone watching it, irrespective of their background and milieu, will find it relatable. ‘Yaar, aisa wala pyaar toh hume bhi hua tha,'” she began.

About Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri’s chemistry

Shazia revealed that the team took a linear approach and used the first footage of Neelesh and Vidhi meeting for the very first time, which was shot on day 3. She wanted to showcase the “rawness” rather than showcasing them as “larger than life” characters in Dhadak 2.

Talking about Siddhant and Triptii’s bond, she added, “On set, they would keep pulling each other’s leg. That also helped them develop that chemistry very soon.”

It’s friendship turned into attraction, which ends as love

“It’s not always ideal for a director to tell an actor to get it from your personal experience. You have to get them to the character rather than take the character to the actor.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri‘s Dhadak 2 characters begin with friendship, gradually get attracted towards each other before falling love!

Take a look at the BTS video below:

Are you excited to see this relatable tale of love?

More about Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018). It is produced by by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The romantic drama is releasing in theatres worldwide on August 1, 2025.

