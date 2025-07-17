10 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kabir Khan’s critically acclaimed 2015 comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan is widely regarded as one of Salman Khan’s finest performances and among his most beloved films. As the movie completes ten years today, here’s a surprising bit of trivia: before Salman took on the now-iconic role of Pawan Chaturvedi, the film was reportedly offered to another top Bollywood star. Can you guess who he was? Read on to find out.

The Bollywood Superstar Who Could’ve Starred In Bajrangi Bhaijaan

According to an earlier report by India TV, the role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was initially offered to Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan. The report reveals that Baahubali helmer S.S. Rajamouli approached eminent filmmaker Rakesh Roshan with the film’s script and wanted Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role. However, things didn’t move forward due to disagreements over the script’s asking price. Later, Salman Khan was approached, and the rest is history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Imagining Hrithik Roshan In Bajrangi Bhaijaan

There is no doubt that if Hrithik Roshan were cast in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he would have done a fantastic job, given his proven ability to handle emotional and sensitive roles. But looking back, it’s now almost impossible to imagine anyone other than Salman Khan as Pawan Chaturvedi. As they say, every film and every role has its own destiny, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a fine example of that.

What Was Bajrangi Bhaijaan All About?

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film tells the heartwarming story of Shahida (Harshaali Malhotra), a mute, six-year-old Pakistani girl who accidentally gets separated from her mother during a trip to India. She is found by Pawan Chaturvedi (Salman Khan), a kind-hearted and devout follower of Lord Hanuman.

Despite opposition from those around him, Pawan decides to embark on a courageous and difficult journey across the border to reunite Shahida with her family. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharat Saxena, Om Puri, and Meher Vij in interesting roles.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Critical Response And Audience Ratings

Bajrangi Bhaijaan garnered widespread acclaim from critics and deeply resonated with audiences. The film won various awards, including a Filmfare Award for Best Story and a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It holds a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. Even a decade later, Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues to touch hearts and remains one of Bollywood’s most impactful and entertaining films.

Where To Watch Bajrangi Bhaijaan

As of now, the film is available to stream in India on Netflix and Jio Hotstar.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Trailer

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Welcome Their Firstborn, Keep The Sweet SOTY Legacy Intact By Joining Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News