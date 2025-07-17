AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal coming together is a dream collab. We didn’t imagine the best of two different generations would join hands, and honestly, it’s exciting! Thodi Si Daaru music video, co-starring Tara Sutaria, was unveiled a few minutes ago, and it’s the next big thing in the entertainment world! Scroll below for our detailed review.

Decoding the Thodi Si Daaru music video

Thodi Si Daaru features a fresh and sparkling chemistry between AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria. Sharic Sequeira directed the music video, and Shinda Kahlon wrote the lyrics. Shreya Ghoshal croons the female vocals but is not a part of the video.

Thodi Si Daaru music review

We’ve previously seen AP Dhillon’s collaboration with Banita Sandhu for With You, and we expect nothing less. The lyrics seem repetitive initially, but the track gradually grows on you. The Punjabi global artist makes the most of his charming personality while leaving us mesmerised with his voice.

For a while now, there have been rumors that AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria are dating, which, of course, was a promotional strategy. But I’ll not shy away from accepting that they look really good together!

I loved that Shreya Ghoshal agreed to be a part of this peppy track, and she’s effortless! She’s dynamic yet so soothing! Most of all, Tara Sutaria’s personality perfectly syncs with her voice.

Tara looks like a breath of fresh air. She’s glamorous, flirtatious and there’s this innocence that attracts you. She fits the puzzle just right.

I’ll be honest, I did not enjoy Thodi Si Daaru when I heard it the first time as I felt it lacked the wow factor. But the music by AP Dhillon and Luca Mauti keeps you hooked and gradually grows on you. Like the title suggests, it’s “nashe si chad gayi” kind of scenario (pun intended). Lyrics, I personally feel, could have been better.

Take a look at the Thodi Si Daaru music video below:

