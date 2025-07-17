The next chapter in Neeraj Pandey’s gripping espionage thriller series, Special Ops 2, is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar on July 18, 2025. Starring the ever-dependable Kay Kay Menon as the sharp-witted Himmat Singh, the sequel promises high-stakes action and intense drama.

Over the years, the accomplished actor has delivered powerful performances in acclaimed titles like The Railway Men, Haider, Shaurya, Gulal, and Black Friday. But a few of his standout roles have flown under the radar, and one of them definitely deserves your attention right now. We are talking about the 2017 underwater war drama The Ghazi Attack. Read on to find out what the film is all about and where you can watch it online.

The Ghazi Attack – Plot & Cast

Directed by Sankalp Reddy and inspired by real events, The Ghazi Attack is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The plot revolves around how the courageous crew of the Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj attempts to prevent an attack by a deadly Pakistani submarine called the PNS Ghazi. What follows is a high-stakes and tense underwater battle, driven by courage, strategy, and patriotism.

In the film, Kay Kay Menon played the role of Captain Ran Vijay Singh, and Rana Daggubati was seen in the role of Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma. It also featured Atul Kulkarni, Taapsee Pannu, Om Puri, and Nassar, among other cast members. The Ghazi Attack is yet another reminder that Kay Kay Menon remains one of the most underrated and underutilized talents in Indian cinema.

The Ghazi Attack – Critical Response, Audience Rating & OTT Platform

The Ghazi Attack earned positive reviews from several critics and was well-received by many cinephiles for its gripping underwater narrative and strong performances. The film holds a solid 7.5/10 user rating on IMDb, reflecting its appeal among audiences. As of now, The Ghazi Attack is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video and Netflix OTT platforms.

The Ghazi Attack Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Before Special Ops 2, Don’t Miss These Powerful Kay Kay Menon Performances On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News