Many film enthusiasts believe that the 2023 epic crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon was the first film directed by Martin Scorsese to feature both Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio together. But surprisingly, that’s not the case.

Martin Scorsese had already worked separately with each of these Hollywood legends, directing Robert De Niro in iconic films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Cape Fear, and collaborating with Leonardo DiCaprio for acclaimed hits such as The Aviator, The Departed, and Shutter Island. But a lesser-known Martin Scorsese film, which brought both actors together on screen, is the one you most likely haven’t seen. Curious to know which movie that was? Read on to find out.

The First Martin Scorsese Film That Starred Robert De Niro & Leonardo DiCaprio

That film is the 2015 comedy short The Audition, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring not only Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, but also Hollywood star Brad Pitt (in a brief cameo). However, this wasn’t the first time the two Oscar-winning actors shared screen space. They had previously appeared together in two earlier films (not directed by Martin Scorsese): the 1993 biographical drama This Boy’s Life (Leonardo’s feature film debut) and the 1996 drama Marvin’s Room.

The Audition (2015) – Plot Details & IMDb Rating

With a runtime of 16 minutes, the short film revolves around Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, who find out that they are both competing for the lead role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming project, a film centred on a ruthless international casino chain owner. As the two accomplished actors try to outshine each other, they realize that the filmmaker has other plans.

They travel to Japan, where their rivalry intensifies when Brad Pitt enters the picture as another contender for the part. Disheartened by the twist, De Niro and DiCaprio decide to set aside their competition and enjoy their time in Japan. The film holds a user rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb. As of now, The Audition is not available to stream on any Indian OTT platform.

