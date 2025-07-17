Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most supremely talented actresses in Bollywood. With her on-screen beauty and charm, Aishwarya has not only earned the hearts of the audience, but also some of her co-stars. In a recent interview, Zayed Khan got candid about having his fanboy moment with her co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read on to know more.

Zayed Khan On Working With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In a chat with Siddhart Kannan, Zayed opened up on experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Main Hoon Na star shared, “Aish was such a beautiful and professional lady. I was a fan of Aish when she became Miss World. I used to have her picture in my locker room. I used to think, ‘This woman is a really gorgeous woman.’ So, when I heard the script and they said that Aish is in the film, I was like, ‘Woah, where do I sign?’ I had a beautiful experience working with her. She is such a wonderful co-star to be with because she really knows how to play with you.”

“Sometimes you see actors take so much time and then come, and there’ll be drama. The actual work is suffering, and everything else surrounded is taken care of, and that is the worst situation to be in. With Aish, I thought it would be so difficult for me to break my fan moment, but she just came in and said, ‘Hi, do you want to do rehearsals together?’ I was like, This is too cool. I remember doing a photoshoot with her, and she is so beautiful. I was like, ‘It’s not possible. Today people do like filters and all of that.’ But she is a natural filter. She is incredible. God bless her,” Zayed added.

About Shabd

Directed by Leena Yadav, Shabd was released in 2005. It stars Aishwarya Rai, Sanjay Dutt, and Zayed Khan in lead roles. The film is about a married woman falling in love with a young man and explores the hazy boundaries between reality and fiction.

