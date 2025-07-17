Bollywood star Chunky Pandey is one of the most prominent names in the industry. He has faced his own fair share of struggles and is regarded as the most miser man in Bollywood. Let’s revisit the time when Chunky Pandey shared that to earn extra income in his early days of struggle, he would attend events, even funerals, for that matter. Read on to know more.

Chunky Pandey Was Called To Attend A Funeral

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chunky reminisced about a hilarious incident when he was called to attend a funeral. He said, “In those days, there was no source of income besides doing films or going to events. There was no Instagram, YouTube, and no ads. It was a different world at that time.”

Pandey then shared an incident when he got a call from an event organiser who asked him to stop by at a place for ten minutes. He said, “He asked me to come in white clothes. I thought it’s a theme. He didn’t tell me where he was calling me. I reached and saw a lot of crowd outside, and everyone was dressed in white, so I thought it was a big event.”

Chunky Pandey continued, “As I went inside, I saw a dead body lying there. I am so innocent that I thought the organiser died. Then the organiser came to me, and I asked, ‘Who died?’ He said, ‘It’s a funeral that I have called you for.’ I couldn’t shout, throw tantrums; I was in the middle of the funeral, and the body was right in front of me. He told me, ‘If you cry, I will give you more money.’ The actor who went with me cried a lot; he got Rs 50,000 more.”

Chunky Pandey Revealed The Reason Why He Was Called To Attend A Funeral

Chunky Pandey concluded the chat by further revealing the reason why they were called there. He said, “There was a reason why we were called there. The one who died was under a lot of debt. His family was scared that the creditors would come and they would have to return the money. So they had spread a rumour that he had produced a film, and all his money went in that. Actors were called to create the impression that was producing a film.”

Upcoming Projects Of Chunky Pandey

On the professional front, Chunky Pandey was recently seen in Housefull 5, Netflix show, The Royals, and Zee5 film Detective Sherdil. He is now gearing up for his upcoming release, Son of Sardaar 2. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Devgn, and Neeru Bajwa and is set to release in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

