Ananya Panday has been one of the leading ladies in the rising generation of Bollywood. Daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, she has been steadily making a name for herself. Having made her debut in Student of the Year 2, she has since starred in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and more. Another huge movie where she made a name for herself was Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and even Mike Tyson.

The movie turned out to be a memorable one for her father, but not for the reasons he had hoped. Liger was expected to be a big-budget entertainer but ended up being a critical and commercial failure. This was even more depressing for Chunky because her daughter was uncomfortable taking part in Liger. The experience left Ananya reconsidering her approach to film selection and, more notably, her father’s influence on her career decisions.

Chunky Panday thinks maybe he was wrong during the shooting of Liger

Chunky Panday, who played a supporting role in “Liger,” recently admitted, as per Indian Express, that Ananya was hesitant about doing the film, feeling too young for the role. Despite her concerns, he encouraged her to take it on, believing it was a mass entertainer with strong commercial prospects. However, the film’s failure deeply impacted Ananya, leading her to stop seeking her father’s advice regarding her career choices.

In the interview, Chunky Panday shared insights into Ananya’s dilemma before signing “Liger.” “She said, ‘Papa, I am too young to do this.’ I said you do this; it’s a commercial, a big film, but maybe she was right. She was too young to do it.” Acknowledging his misjudgment, Chunky revealed that since “Liger,” he has refrained from influencing Ananya’s choices. “From that day on, I never put any pressure on her. Maybe I was wrong. I’m old school. I don’t know anything else. If she had asked me, ‘Papa, should I do Bae?’ I would have said no,” Panday said.

In a previous interview with We Are Yuvaa, Ananya expressed sadness and anger over Liger’s failure. Further, if Chunky advises her to keep making movies, she says, “No, you are not allowed to give me advice after Liger.”

