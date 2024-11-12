Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most talented actors in South cinema. He made his debut long ago and is known for many exciting films. Vijay is working on an action thriller directed by Gautham Tinnanuri with spy elements. Recently, a video of him losing balance and falling on steps while in Mumbai went viral. The video is now drawing attention and some online trolling.

True to his reputation for turning challenges into opportunities, Vijay responded with humor and creativity by using the viral clip as promotional material for his clothing brand, Rowdy Wear.

In the follow-up video, Vijay recontextualized the moment with a playful twist, cleverly promoting his brand. He captioned the video, “I fell, and it went crazy :) That is the RWDY life. RWDYs always go all out, regardless of highs and lows, and RWDY essentials always sell out. ” He added a lighthearted touch by winking at the camera while holding a lollipop.

This move exemplifies Vijay’s knack for embracing moments of vulnerability and transforming them into positive marketing. In addition to his film projects, Vijay will be seen in a music video titled “Sahiba.”

Jasleen Royal is the music director of this video. Sahiba’s video is going to be released on November 15th. Radhika Madan is also seen in the video. The music video is expected to bring more attention to Vijay Deverakonda at the pan-India level.

Vijay Deverakonda has been working hard from the beginning and wants to ensure a solid hit this time. After back-to-back flops, he wants to up his game in the film industry. He will primarily score a big hit with his next film, VD12. The gangster drama might revive the actor’s career for good.

