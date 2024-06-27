Kalki 2898 AD Just Shocked Everyone With Vijay Deverakonda's Cameo – Fans React!

Vijay Deverakonda’s star power continues to shine brightly, even in a limited role. The actor’s surprise cameo in the newly released sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has sent fans into a frenzy, both in theatres and online.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his charm and on-screen charisma, reportedly appears in a brief two-minute sequence, but its impact has been undeniable. Audiences erupted in cheers upon his surprise appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, and social media has been buzzing with excitement ever since.

Unable to contain their excitement, one fan took to X (previously called Twitter) to express their feelings, writing, “Absolute fire on screen”. This sentiment seems widely shared, with countless fans echoing their love for the actor’s surprise appearance.

The unexpected cameo adds another layer of intrigue to Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts a star-studded cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Deverakonda’s presence undoubtedly broadens the film’s appeal, particularly among his devoted fanbase.

Another fan wrote, “Vijay Devarakonda is BACK 🔥🔥The whistles are louder than ever. Superb suprise 💯 #KALKI2898AD‌ #Prabhas #VijayDevarakonda”.

Yet another fan wrote, “Imma tell you again – Vijay Deverakonda is the future of Hollywood. I cannot get over his 2 minute cameo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 absolute fire on screen #KALKI2898AD‌‌”

This surprise cameo perfectly exemplifies Vijay Deverakonda’s massive fanbase. Known as the industry’s “lover boy,” Vijay consistently finds ways to delight his fans and charm audiences. His on-screen presence, both in lead roles and surprise appearances, has captivated millions of hearts across India and the globe.

