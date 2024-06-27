Kalki 2898 AD Quicker Review: Prabhas & Deepika Padukone Starrer Has An Engaging Build-Up With Flaws

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee, and Disha Patani. This science fiction mythological drama, directed by Nag Ashwin, runs for 3 hours.
The movie begins with Ashwatthama killing the last of the Pandavas during the Mahabharata, leading to Lord Krishna cursing him for immortality. The story then takes us 6000 years ahead, after the Kurukshetra war in the city of Kashi, now a desolate place. The River Ganga is dry, and there’s no sight of water or greenery.
Supreme Yaskin rules the city with his ‘Complex’, treating people inhumanely. However, there’s a glimmer of hope in Shambala, an unknown place awaiting a mother who will give birth to a savior. The rebels fight against the Supreme’s rule, adding to the intensity of the story.
The film starts intriguingly, capturing the one’s attention instantly. Despite the bleak setting, Ashwin keeps the tone light with Bhairava’s humour. The complex holds secrets, including “Project K,” involving hundreds of pregnant women in separate cells. The first half primarily builds the story, creating anticipation for what’s to come.
While Kalki 2898 AD shines during serious moments, the humor and a random song featuring Prabhas and Disha Patani are quite distracting. At times, it feels like Bhairava and the other characters exist in different worlds. Prabhas’ Bhairava has shades of Baahubali’s Shivudu, and performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Saswata Mukherjee, and Deepika Padukone are impressive.
There are elements that remind you of Star Wars, Dune, and Mad Max: Fury Road. There’s literally a scene with lightsabers!
Overall, the first half of Kalki 2898 AD is an engaging buildup, leaving viewers curious about the unfolding story. If the unnecessary humour and random interactions between characters would’ve cut short, it would have been a thoroughly gripping first half.
