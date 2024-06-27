Kalki 2898 AD Quicker Review: Prabhas & Deepika Padukone Starrer Has An Engaging Build-Up With Flaws

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee, and Disha Patani. This science fiction mythological drama, directed by Nag Ashwin, runs for 3 hours.

The movie begins with Ashwatthama killing the last of the Pandavas during the Mahabharata, leading to Lord Krishna cursing him for immortality. The story then takes us 6000 years ahead, after the Kurukshetra war in the city of Kashi, now a desolate place. The River Ganga is dry, and there’s no sight of water or greenery.

Supreme Yaskin rules the city with his ‘Complex’, treating people inhumanely. However, there’s a glimmer of hope in Shambala, an unknown place awaiting a mother who will give birth to a savior. The rebels fight against the Supreme’s rule, adding to the intensity of the story.