Top 10 South Indian Crime Thrillers to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and More

These Indian South crime thrillers provide audiences with intriguing storylines, well-told suspenseful tales and memorable performances for fans of the thriller genre. Here is a list of the top ten must watch movies:

Cold Case

Cold Case is a supernatural crime thriller which unravels the mystery behind an unsolved murder that happened years ago. It has elements of supernatural mixed with an interesting murder mystery.

Saani Kaayidham

This Tamil crime thriller revolves around a mother’s quest for revenge after his daughter suffers grave injustice. The story is intense and emotionally charged showing how far a mother can go to get justice done.

Ratsasan

Ratsasan is an engaging psychological thriller set in Tamil where Vishnu Vishal as a troubled cop investigates brutal murders committed by a serial killer who plays mind games with him throughout the film. This movie employs dark narrative punctuated by suspense hence it keeps one at the edge of his/her seat until the end.

HIT -1

This movie is about a very important missing persons case which goes from being simple to complex while facing the dark truth behind it. HIT -1 is an engaging thriller that digs into crime-solving intricacies.

Thupparivaalan

Tamil ‘detective’ thriller, Thupparivaalan, features Vishal as a sharp private investigator who takes on a mysterious criminal plot. The movie carries with it the spirit of Sherlock Holmes featuring its smart twists and detective work.

Drishyam

The film Drishyam stars Mohanlal as a cable operator who finds himself caught up in lies and cover-ups that he has created for his family after they accidentally witness a murder.

Yashoda

This film has Samantha as the leading lady. This film is a psychological Telegu thriller about a dysfunctional family with secrets. The film explores crime psychology combined with domestic issues.

Jana Gana Mana

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jana Gana Mana combines elements of courtroom drama, political intrigue, and action to create an enthralling piece of cinema. It’s about justice and morality.

Ela Veezha Poonchira

A Malayalam mystery thriller revolving around uncovering the mystery of how someone was killed in a rural village; this story unfolds amidst intriguing turns of events. Ela Veezha Poonchira provides an interesting tale set in the countryside characterized by intricate plot developments.

Kavaludaari

Kavaludaari is a Kannada crime movie where two ordinary men-traffic cop and retired inspector-share common goal – to bring the truth to light on what seemed like ordinary hit-and-run accident. The other events leading to the climax are very deep and involve a lot of detective work.

Must Read: Rajinikanth & Salman Khan Unite For Atlee’s Next Explosive Action Film? Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News