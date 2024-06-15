Remakes aren’t bad in any way. In fact, over the years, we have seen the best content, which was otherwise restricted to a particular segment of the audience. One such film is Drishyam, starring the Mollywood legend Mohanlal. It had a fan following of its own among the Malayalam audience, but its exceptional storyline reached a larger audience when it was made in Hindi with Ajay Devgn. Eventually, the Hindi remake turned out to be a box office winner.

Reception and the box office of ‘OG’ Drishyam

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, the Malayalam crime thriller was released in 2013. Upon its arrival in theatres, the film received highly positive reviews from all corners, with praise coming in for performances, Joseph’s direction, and screenplay. Apart from the critical acclaim, the film also enjoyed extraordinary word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience.

With positivity all around, Drishyam enjoyed a superb response at the box office, both domestically and globally. Despite being high on suspense, the Mohanlal starrer benefitted from the repeat audience. As a result, it fetched impressive numbers, putting on a total of around 65 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Reception and box office performance of the Hindi remake

The official Hindi remake was helmed by Nishikant Kamat, and the adaptation was done by Upendra Sidhaye. Released in 2015, this Ajay Devgn starrer, too, saw highly positive reviews coming in for itself. Though a remake, the film made an impact due to the performances of the leading and supporting cast. Even other departments were praised by critics. It even saw a positive response from the audience.

In India, it raked in a collection of 76.16 crores. Globally, the Ajay Devgn starrer had crossed the 100 crore mark and amassed a sum of 112 crores gross.

Budget of both films

Mohanlal‘s Drishyam was reportedly made at just 5 crores. So, if we compare with the worldwide total of 65 crores, its returns stand at a staggering 1200%. Talking about the Ajay Devgn starrer, it was reportedly made at 45 crores. So, against a global sum of 112 crores, its returns were 148.88%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Recalling Border’s Glorious Box Office Success Including 3.50 Crores+ Footfalls & An All-Time Blockbuster Verdict, Amid The Buzz Of Border 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News