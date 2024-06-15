A day before yesterday, the internet was stormed by the official announcement of Border 2. We all know that the film was being discussed, but no information was shared directly by the makers. But now, as the film has got an official stamp on it, everyone has become excited to relive the magic that happened several years ago. To add more fuel to the fire, we’ll be revisiting the historic box office success witnessed by Border.

Directed by renowned filmmaker JP Dutta, the film was released on June 13, 1997. Upon its arrival in theatres, the biggie received highly positive reviews from critics, and several aspects of the film were praised. The direction, story, screenplay, scale of production, music, performances, and action—almost everything related to this epic war saga—were praised by critics.

With huge pre-release buzz and critical acclaim, Border turned out to be a goldmine at the Indian box office. Not only did the ticket-buying audience give a big thumbs up, but the film also enjoyed tremendous repeat value. As a result, it saw houseful boards at several theatres for weeks. After running successfully, the biggie ended its run at the Indian box office by earning a staggering 39.60 crores, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1997 in India.

With a fantastic domestic total of 39.60 crores, Border was declared an all-time blockbuster. Other than the domestic collection, the footfalls the film recorded grabbed all the attention. For those who don’t know, the JP Dutta directorial sold a whopping 3.70 crores of tickets in India, as per Sacnilk.

Now, after so many years, the sequel is coming, and expectations are very high. This time, the direction will be done by Anurag Singh, who helmed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. Touted to be India’s biggest war film, Border 2 will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Border 2 will reportedly feature Ayushmann Khurrana in a key role. It is scheduled to release on 23rd January 2026.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

