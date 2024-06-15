Less than a year after SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan is back on the big screen with Chandu Champion. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who had also produced SatyaPrem Ki Katha and all eyes were on how this sports biopic would open at the box office. The director of this film, Kabir Khan, had last directed This Is 83, which too was a sports drama and this time around it was obvious on the basis of Chandu Champion’s trailer that emotions will have a large role to play.

A double digit start would have been really apt for the film given the credentials involved as well as the scale and budget. However, the collections have come to 5.40 crores which is just about fair. That said, box office has anyways become quite unpredictable and slow beginnings have pretty much the norm for most movies. At times, there are surprises that do occur, as was the case with Munjya last week but by and large, audiences are adopting a wait and watch approach.

This is where word of mouth holds immense importance for the longevity of a film at the box office and that’s what should work in favor of Chandu Champion. The film has won rave reviews from all quarters and audience word of mouth is quite strong as well. That should work in favor of the film and help it draw more audience today and tomorrow. While the numbers will certainly jump by at least 50%-60% today, tomorrow the collections should get into a double digit zone. It would be one interesting weekend indeed for all associated with the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Shows A Fantastic Hold On Second Friday, Sees Hardly Any Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News