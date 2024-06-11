One can’t deny the fact that the ongoing 2024 is missing some big box office hits like 2023, but if we look at the brighter side, many smaller or mid-budget films have delivered surprising outcomes. Despite negligible expectations in the pre-release phase, some films have fetched rocking numbers during the actual run. One such film is Munjya, which is the latest entrant to the list of 2024’s surprises!
Reception of Munjya
The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is well known for his Marathi film Classmates. Starring Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj, the supernatural horror comedy was released in theatres on 7th June. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. This reception has been clearly reflected at the box office so far.
Box office of Munjya
Munjya is enjoying a surprising ride right from the opening day. On day 1, the film clocked 4.21 crores (including Thursday midnight screenings). On day 2, it jumped massively and raked in 7.40 crores. On Sunday, the film grew further as 8.43 crores came on. So, in the first weekend itself, an impressive total of 20.04 crores came in at the Indian box office.
Given the lack of pre-release buzz, 20.04 crores would have looked good even if it was a lifetime total, but it’s pretty surprising that such a total has been amassed during the opening weekend itself. So, it’s clear the film is here to stay long.
Budget of Munjya
Even though the figure is not officially disclosed, it is learned that Munjya carries a cost of 30 crores. Against this cost, the film has already done a business of 20.04 crores in 3 days. So, the budget seems to be recovered within the next 3-4 days. After that, it will start making returns at the box office.
With the kind of positivity Munjya is enjoying, the mark of 50 crores would be surpassed like a cakewalk. So, Bollywood is set to witness another massive success with a small film.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
