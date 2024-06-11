One can’t deny the fact that the ongoing 2024 is missing some big box office hits like 2023, but if we look at the brighter side, many smaller or mid-budget films have delivered surprising outcomes. Despite negligible expectations in the pre-release phase, some films have fetched rocking numbers during the actual run. One such film is Munjya, which is the latest entrant to the list of 2024’s surprises!

Reception of Munjya

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is well known for his Marathi film Classmates. Starring Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj, the supernatural horror comedy was released in theatres on 7th June. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. This reception has been clearly reflected at the box office so far.

Box office of Munjya

Munjya is enjoying a surprising ride right from the opening day. On day 1, the film clocked 4.21 crores (including Thursday midnight screenings). On day 2, it jumped massively and raked in 7.40 crores. On Sunday, the film grew further as 8.43 crores came on. So, in the first weekend itself, an impressive total of 20.04 crores came in at the Indian box office.