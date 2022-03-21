Bollywood has often been a part of several scandals and controversies, some of which slide away from the public eye while others made it to tabloids, magazines, and the internet. A few years back actor Mona Singh was in a similar controversy when an MMS featuring her went viral across online platforms, only to be later revealed that the clip was heavily morphed. It was a major topic of discussion at that time and her ex-boyfriend Vidyut Jammwal was also asked about it, making him lash out badly.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mona is famous for her work in the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, after which she was featured in a series of popular Bollywood projects. She played the role of Kareena’s pregnant sister in 3 Idiots and was also a female lead in the recent OTT release Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. She will soon be seen playing an important character in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is expected to hit the theatres this year after a long pandemic-related delay.

Advertisement

In the year 2012, Mona Singh was a major topic of discussion as an edited MMS video of her went viral out of the blue. According to a report by IANS, her then-boyfriend, Vidyut Jammwal was asked about the video during an interaction with the media and he was quick to shut down the reporter with a befitting reply.

“I think men like you promote such things. People like you talk about these things, see them. Indian men should not support vulgarity in any form,” Vidyut Jammwal said.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mona Singh had also opened up about the incident as she said, “It’s absolutely disgraceful that something like this has happened. Someone has gone to the extent of morphing someone’s face on to someone else’s body. If this can happen to me, it can happen to any innocent girl. I’m glad that I’m a celebrity and can talk to the media. Only the media can help me get out of this.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Infamous 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case To Now Be Heard At Rajasthan High Court? – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube