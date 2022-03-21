The Kashmir Files might be doing well at the box office, but it was attracted netizens towards it like never before. Aamir Khan along with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt was snapped at the promotion of RRR. While many photos and videos of him trying the Natu Natu steps went viral, he also made news for his comment on Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files.

During RRR promotional event, Aamir Khan was asked about the replying to which he stated that every Indian should watch this film.

But looks like, Aamir Khan’s comment on Anupam Kher starrer hasn’t gone down well with netizens so much so that he got trolled. Twitterverse believes that Aamir Khan said this to ‘save his film Laal Singh Chaddha.’ While others slammed the superstar for not watching the film.

A user wrote, “Trying to save Lal Singh Chadha… That will need minimum 150 Crores business to become profitable. Too late. Also, see the reactions from his co-star standing nearby when he was talking about it.” While another said, “He knows how to save his own flop film” “Never trust @amirkingkhan he has sensed the feelings of the nation and playing to the gallery,” read another comment.

Trying to save Lal Singh Chadha… That will need minimum 150 Crores business to become profitable. Too late. Also, see the reactions from his co-star standing nearby when he was talking about it. — Alive | ध्रियमाण (@Dhriyamana) March 21, 2022

He knows how to save his own flop film 😂 — Gaurav Mishra (@GauravM98997634) March 21, 2022

A Twitterati wrote, “Yeh aamir khan ni Lal Singh chadda bol rha h film aane wali h.” A user went on to link it with Bachchhan Paandey’s release and said, “Why did he wait till bacchan Pandey was released? He actually waited for public reaction to Bacchan Pandey. He wants to save his movie lal singh chaddha from getting crushed. He has no sentiments for KP, a true actor I should say. Also look at Alia Bhatt’s reaction.” Check out a few more tweets below:

Why did he wait till bacchan Pandey was released?

He actually waited for public reaction to Bacchan Pandey.

He wants to save his movie lal singh chaddha from getting crushed.

He has no sentiments for KP, a true actor I should say.

Also look at Alia Bhatt's reaction. — random human (@one_amongstus) March 21, 2022

isko pata chal gya hoga ki twitter pe #BoycottBollywood trend chal rah hei, aur bollywood ko bachane ke liye ye sab drama, but fine, if he really meant it or if he did it for drama doesnt matter when he himself urged people to watch it, it will have good influence on people. — Ram (@TheChilledGuy07) March 21, 2022

Does he want us to sponsor his movie tickets??!! Why didn’t he make a SatyamevaJayate or a film on Kashmiri Pandits? These people should step down!! I watched the movie. It was more heart wrenching to see real people weeping after watching the movie — Vids (She/Her) (@VidsnSuj) March 21, 2022

Since the release of the movie, #TheKasmirFiles, in every interview, he is saying, I will watch it, but no intentions to watch otherwise he might have watched it. This is nothing but the cover-up. — aroona (@a_aroona) March 21, 2022

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, whose release date has been changed multiple times. After pushing it to April from February 2022, he announced the new release date on February 15. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha will now finally hit the theatres on Aug 11, 2022. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

