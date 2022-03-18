Alia Bhatt came just in time to celebrate Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash last night after celebrating her own birthday in the Maldives. She celebrated her birthday with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Later in the evening, Alia made a stunning entry at the birthday bash donning a floral dress and got trolled for her fashionable attire and netizens compared her with Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia is one of the most stylish actresses in B-town. Recently, when she was promoting her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, the beauty donned such pretty sarees and made a statement with her entry wherever she went. Her ethnic wardrobe was to die for especially with a bindi on her forehead and roses in her hair.

Talking about last night, Alia Bhatt wore a Magda Butrym floral dress and styled it with a matching long blazer and paired it with Louboutin heels. For makeup, the actress went for her signature subtle glam with nude smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Take a look at Alia’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Oh la la, if only looks could kill, we would be dead by now.

Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s look, a troll on social media commented, “Isne deepika ko copy kia hai kabhi deepika ko copy krti hai kabhi kareena ko” Another user commented, “Copycat deepika” A third user commented, “ye hmesh Deepika ka look kyu copy krti hai.” A fourth user commented, “Giving Deepika like vibes.”

What are your thoughts on Alia’s fashionable look from last night? Tell us in the comments below.

