Akshay Kumar has returned to Holi after super successful Kesari. The actor has now come with his Bachchhan Paandey, and early reports suggest a good start for the film at the box office on day 1. Below is all you need to know.

There’s a curiosity among box office enthusiasts to see how Akshay Kumar’s film is going to tackle the wave of The Kashmir Files. Reportedly, the film has got severely affected in a screen count, but there’s now a good sign for the makers.

As per the reports flowing in from different centres, Bachchhan Paandey has taken a good start at the box office across the country. We all know, during Holi, people choose to skip morning shows. But for BP, signs are good as 35-40% average occupancy has been registered for morning shows, which is really promising. The response will get better by afternoon shows.

On social, FDFS reviews have started coming in and it’s full of praises for Akshay Kumar’s quirky performance. Let’s see how the film sustains throughout the day.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, in a talk with IANS, Akshay spoke about his character in the film. He said, “It is a grey character and comes with action, emotions and humour. I like the fact that it is a blend of all these three. I wouldn’t say that this film has a social message. My character is on a bit of a high note as this film belongs to commercial cinema.”

