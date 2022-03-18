Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently in Delhi shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next. From past few weeks, the actor duo is in the capital, and pictures from the sets often surface on the web. Recently, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next was in the news when around 350 people entered the set as they were not paid Rs 1.22 crore for the work they did in October 2021 at Mumbai’s Charkop area in Kandivali

The film is in the making for quite some time now and it is yet to be titled.

While scrolling through social media, we recently came across a video that seems to be leaked by Ranbir Kapoor’s fans. As seen in the leaked clip, Ranbir Kapoor sports a blue kurta pyjama, while Shraddha looks ethereal in a yellow saree. The actor duo has other background dancers around them as they groove to the song.

Looks like, the Ranbir Kapoor song is being shot at some haveli and is from some party or wedding scene. It also has a huge lawn filled with others.

Watch the video below:

Doesn’t this song gives major Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani vibes? We think so.

Before the controversy, Production Designer, Dipankar Das Gupta cleared the air to ETimes, said, “If I was at fault, would I have been still shooting with Luv? In fact, as we speak, I am on the same Ranbir-Shraddha set. You see, I had outsourced the project to a company called Hyperlink, from where two men, Jai Shankar and Gautam made an agreement with me. Much later, we came to know that those two had further outsourced it to a certain Prashant Vichare. Now, I have worked with Jaishankar and Gautam on many projects.”

He further added, “They had even met Luv after coming on board. How would I dream that they will go on to outsource it further to someone else (Prashant Vichare)? And mind you, they hadn’t kept us in the loop. In fact, later I was told that they had gone over-budget by over Rs 1 crore. Is it possible that anybody would go over-budget by Rs 1 crore and not bring it to the notice of the people who are above him in that project? And by the way, no such kind of work was done that would require them to spend Rs 1 crore more than they were given. My bank accounts are open to reveal that there has been no hotch-potch from my side.”

