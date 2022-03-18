Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most successful and fashionable couples of the B-town. The couple made their first red carpet appearance last night at Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded birthday bash and stole the show with their love and grace. Both the stars walked hand in hand and their fans can’t get enough of it on the internet. Amid the same, a section of social media trolled them for their first appearance and labelled they are lacking chemistry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Their wedding pictures broke the internet and they looked deeply, madly in love with each other in the same. Now, talking about their first red carpet appearance, a section on social media can’t stop praising them while the other half trolled the couple.

Katrina Kaif wore a gorgeous blue mini dress and flaunted her toned legs in the same. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand donned a tuxedo and they complimented each other in a subtle way.

Aren’t they made for each other? Our hearts are melting.

Reacting to VicKat’s video, a user on social media commented, “Langoor k hath m angoor.” Another user commented, “0 chemistry… Trying too hard.” A third user commented, “I don’t like this jodi.” A fourth user commented, “Kawwa khaye kheer…langoor k Hath me langoor…”

The other half on social media just can’t stop praising Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and a user commented, “Best couple so far.” Another user commented, “The hottest couple vickat.” A third user commented, “Absolutely gorgeous couple.”

What are your thoughts on VicKat’s first red carpet appearance as a couple together? Tell us in the comments below.

