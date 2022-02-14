Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are back in the city right in time! It’s their first Valentine’s Day together post marriage and love is already in the air. The couple was spotted at the airport hand in hand last night. But it seems netizens aren’t entirely happy with their romance. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Vicky and Kat have been dating each other since 2019. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps till the time they tied the knot. They have come together for a chat previously and were spotted on stage during award shows, but never opened up about their relationship.

It was December 9, 2021, that witnessed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tie the knot in front of their closed ones. Only after that did the couple announce their togetherness. Now that the cat is out of the bag and there’s the ‘official’ tag, there remains nothing to hide.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with his next that also stars Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is soon to begin the second schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Amidst their hectic schedule, the couple has made time to spend Valentine’s Day together.

The duo was spotted hand in hand as they arrived in the city last night. Fans were in awe as they walked towards their car. But many had issues with VicKat packing on some PDA at the airport.

A user commented, “Kuch mahino ka natak publicity ke liye”

Another wrote, “Salman khan ban gae hain devdas”

“Jabarjasti ki Jodi,” wrote another.

“Dadi pota..we both lov u..” a user wrote.

A troll commented, “Hath chodhde bhai ab wo nahi bhagegi salman boi ke pas”

Check out the viral video ft Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal below:

