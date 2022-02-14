Valentine’s Day is here! The day of 14th February is a special one for Bollywood, the movie industry which has love as its bread and butter. Today, we’ll be celebrating it in a bit different way. Hint – It’s going to be about box office!

We are going to look at Bollywood’s Valentine’s Day releases and how they performed at the box office. We are considering the releases of the last decade i.e. 2011 to 2020. Surprisingly, there are only three major releases released on Valentine’s Day’s occasion. Let’s see how they fared at ticket windows.

Gunday

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Irrfan Khan, Gunday released in 2014. It took a big start thanks to hit music and YRF’s name. However, it received mixed critics’ reviews and even word-of-mouth was ordinary. It ended its box office journey by making 76.55 crores and got a Plus verdict.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt released in 2019. The film had a huge buzz ever since it was announced, as it was said to be loosely based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. On top of that, the trailer and music too struck the right chords with the audience. The last thing was content, in which team Gully Boy hit it out of the park! As the film had youth as its target audience, Valentine’s Day helped in pulling off a staggering start. In the lifetime run, 139.38 crores and Super Hit verdict came on board!

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan released in 2020, and had all things that would make it up as Valentine’s watch. It had a hot leading pair, Imtiaz Ali as director and Pritam as a music composer. It took a good start of over 12 crores, however, tanked miserably due to extreme reactions. It earned just 37.74 crores and was a box office Flop.

