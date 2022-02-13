A lot of box office rivalries have been taken place ever since the covid pandemic has reduced and the entertainment industry has resumed its work in full swing. While various movies come up to entertain the fans, only a few get to bag the top spot on the leader board. Now according got the latest scoop Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) has broken Ranveer Singh 83’s record!

Well, it’s undoubted that both movies have separate fan bases and have grown in popularity from their time of release. Read on to know how the south blockbuster film has defeated the famous biopic flick!

So, Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi dub) has beaten the box office score made by 83. The dub movie starring Allu Arjun has bagged a total of INR Rs 106* crores, whereas the Ranveer Singh starrer came in short-handed earning INR Rs 103* crores. With this collection of results, we can say that Pushpa is one of the highest-earning movies in 2022.

Talking the movie Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar is a Telugu movie and is dubbed in four more languages, Hindi Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The story revolves around Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and the Seshachalam forest of South India where the red sandalwood smugglers are going up against the police forces.

On the other hand, 83 is a Kabir Khan directorial. The movie is based on the real journey of how India won their first world cup back in 1983. The biopic showcases the backstory through the eyes of Cricketing legend Kapil Dev and stars Ranveer Singh alongside Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie will be directed by Divyang Thakkar. The movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi, Aparshakti Khurana, Boman Irani among others. The movie is set to release on 25th Feb 2022. Whereas Allu Arjun is still garnering love and praises for his recent release, from all around the world.

Pushpa: The Rise of 83, which one’s your favourite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

