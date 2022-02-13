Badhaai Do did better on Saturday, what with 2.72 crores coming in. On Friday the film had collected 1.65 crores so there is some sort of jump. That said, the need of the hour was for the film to collect almost double the Friday numbers and go past at least the 3 crores mark. That would have helped the pace for the film at the box office and result in a weekend of around 8-10 crores. However, with the growth being restricted, the film can at best aim for a 8 crores weekend now.

The good news is that it’s Valentine’s Day on Monday and hence the numbers won’t fall as much as they would on a regular Monday. On the flipside, even though the film is a love story, it is of a different sort as it’s not as much about Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar but about different partners that they choose, courtesy the LGBT theme. That makes it an unconventional affair.

The film had collected 4.37 crores so far and it has to be seen whether the collections would go past the 17 crores total that director Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s last release Hunterrr had managed. That film had released in 2015 and started even lower at 1.25 crores. However, it collected decently over a period of time. Now Badhaai Do would be looking at something similar as well.

