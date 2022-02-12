Ever since the first look of Aamir Khan starrer PK was released online, the poster created a lot of buzz. During the time the poster even created a stir but soon everything cooled down. At the same, Shah Rukh Khan was on a promotional spree for his film Happy New year and during the poster launch of the Farah Khan directorial, SRK had the wittiest reply when asked about his views on Aamir’s film poster.

Advertisement

The 2014 comedy film featured an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff. While the Rajkumar Hirani film had actors such as Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, Aamir Khan starrer PK’s poster was making noise more than Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year’s. At the same time, SRK was promoting the film and during one of the press meets, the superstar was asked about Aamir’s poster creating a lot of buzz due to its quirkiness.

Replying to the question, Shah Rukh Khan has the wittiest reply, he said, “Abhi hum bhi kar rahe hain, bina kapdo ke poster…sab ke saath.” (Now, we are also going to have a nude poster, with everyone).

The other cast members of the film like, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone had a little smirk on their faces but SRK was pleased with his answer.

Further sharing his serious thought about the comparison of the Happy New Year poster with Aamir Khan’s PK, the actor added, “I don’t deal with comparisons. Their poster is theirs, our poster is ours. Their movie is theirs and our movie is ours. Between us, we must be knowing all the actors well enough to wish them well, wish ourselves well.”

“There is no comparison. Comparison is in the minds of people who want to compare. Competition happens with your last job, with your last work…to make your today and tomorrow better than yesterday. If you are going to compete with others, it is never going to work. It is the job of people who do not believe in themselves.”

Concluding his statement, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I wish every film that comes, PK, Kick..all the films after it too because they entertain us and make us all happy. Insha allah, ours also moves along parallelly and does the same for everyone.”

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Co-Star Mahira Khan Called ‘Bhikhari Pakistani’ From ‘Aatanki Mulk’, Here’s How She Sheds The Troll Apart!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube