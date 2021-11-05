This week’s Kapil Sharma Show features actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, as they arrive to celebrate Diwali and promote their cop movie Sooryavanshi. Sony TV recently released a promo video for the show the two stars along with the host Kapil Sharma and comedian Krushna Abhishek.

The movie is a Rohit Shetty directorial which will be a part of his cop universe alongside Singham and Simmba. The movie also shows Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn appearing as cameos.

Coming back to the show’s promo, we see that both Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are dancing to a song and the scene jumps to Krushna Abhishek’s skit where he appears as Jackie Shroff. The comedian opens his dialogue by saying, “Akshay Ji, mera baccha hai tu. Kat mera rishtedar hai tu(Akshay Ji, you are like a son to me. Kat, you are like a relative to me).”

To this, the host Kapil Sharma asks the comedian, “Ye kaise Hui rishtedar appki?( How is she your relative?).” Krushna Abhishek replied by saying, ” Maine bacchpan mai sunna tha, ki tiger (the actor) ki mausi cat (kat) reheti hai. ( I have heard in my childhood that cats are relatives to tigers). With this, the promo ended showing everyone laughing.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, in the show we also see Katrina making her entry by dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani as Akshay was cheering for her stand on the side. We also see the actress taking a jab at Akshay poking fun at his outfit and telling Kapil, “Sirf aapke liye khaas blue dress pehen ke aayi hoon aur Akshay ghar ke pyjamas pehen ke aaya hai (I wore this blue dress specially for you, and Akshay came in pyjamas that one would wear at home).”

Akshay, who was wearing a pink hoodie and joggers set, replied, “Kyunki yeh mera ghar hai (Because this is my home).”

Isn’t Krushna Abhishek, a complete fun package in The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know your thoughts in the space below!

