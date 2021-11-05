Gauahar Khan is a huge Bigg Boss fan and well it makes sense, the show has given her enormous popularity after winning Season 7 and ever since then, we have seen the beauty multiple times in the house entertaining her fans. Now, Bigg Boss 15’s contestant Umar Riaz’s fans are trolling Gauahar and the actress has threatened them with a police complaint. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

It started when Gauahar spoke about Umar’s fight with housemate Simba Nagpal and criticised Riaz for his behaviour. And this triggered Riaz’s fans and they started bullying her using obscene language.

Gauahar Khan then lashed out at Umar Riaz’s fans on her Twitter handle and wrote, “He makes some mistakes as well , these are ur fans who are supporting Umar u should probably teach them to not be cyber bullies n learn to accept peoples views , with aggression and violence ppl only fall flat they don’t rise ! Shame that a girls Id had so much hatred. Idols??”

He makes some mistakes as well , these are ur fans who are supporting Umar u should probably teach them to not be cyber bullies n learn to accept peoples views , with aggression and violence ppl only fall flat they don’t rise ! Shame that a girls Id had so much hatred. Idols?? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 4, 2021

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan further wrote, “This id is apparently of a girl , #gepi67 on insta , she’s wishing I was hit harder by an attacker just becoz she claims she is Umar Riaz fan ?????? Wow ! @imrealasim I supported u ur season bcoz u we’re doing well , Umar is doing well too , but just like others on the show”.

This id is apparently of a girl , #gepi67 on insta , she’s wishing I was hit harder by an attacker just becoz she claims she is Umar Riaz fan ?????? Wow ! @imrealasim I supported u ur season bcoz u we’re doing well , Umar is doing well too , but just like others on the show pic.twitter.com/LG7PXspOZ6 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 4, 2021

The beauty didn’t stop there and lashed further, “To support without bringing others down ,without abuses , without being badtameez !Wish these losers without real ids actually knew what making an identity is about ! Remember u only support your own kind ! I love the game , it’s my right to have an opinion . #keepurs #ilKeepmine”

To support without bringing others down ,without abuses , without being badtameez !Wish these losers without real ids actually knew what making an identity is about ! Remember u only support your own kind ! I love the game , it’s my right to have an opinion . #keepurs #ilKeepmine — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 4, 2021

Gauahar Khan further threatened Umar Riaz’s fans with a police complaint and wrote, “Absolutely I can ignore ! But what they are doing is bullying n I can report them to the police , each id will be investigated , they really think they can get away with it . Hence it needs to stop ! #NoCyberBullying.

Absolutely I can ignore ! But what they are doing is bullying n I can report them to the police , each id will be investigated , they really think they can get away with it . Hence it needs to stop ! #NoCyberBullying https://t.co/zcS7QsqScp — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 4, 2021

Well, cyberbullying is actually one of the worst things on social media.

Must Read: Bhuvan Bam Reveals His Real Mama’s Reaction On ‘Titu Mama’: “He Called Me Up & Said…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube