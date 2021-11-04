Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are quite excited about their new song ‘Do Gallan’ that releases on Diwali.

Advertisement

After four collaborations back to back with ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’, ‘Khad Tenu Main Dassa’, ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and ‘Ex Calling’, Neha is again working with her husband and musician Rohanpreet for the new song.

Advertisement

Penned and composed by Garry Sandhu, with music by Rajat Nagpal and directed by Rajan Bir, ‘Do Gallan’ is a duet by the young couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

Talking about the song, Neha Kakkar said, “I’m happy that Rohanpreet and I sang ‘Do Gallan’ after ‘Khad Tenu Main Dassa’. It was one of most special songs of our discography. The listeners have blessed us with so much love for each of our songs so far, I hope the streak continues with ‘Do Gallan’.”

Adding to that, Rohanpreet said, “It’s amazing that our song ‘Do Gallan’ releases on Diwali. The excitement that precedes the release of each song is one of the best things about us singing together.”

Presented by Anshul Garg at Desi Music Factory and sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, ‘Do Gallan’ will be available on all streaming platforms from November 4.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani Even After Leaving The Show Own The Same Amount Of Jaw-Dropping Net Worth!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube