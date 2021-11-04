Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular and loved shows on the Indian television space. All the characters are much loved by the audience. In fact even after Disha Vakani, who played the role of ‘Dayaben’, left the show, fans were disheartened and still waiting for her to return to the show.

Advertisement

The actress has been away from the show since 2017 and her popularity among fans did not diminish. Producers of the show are unable to find an actress who can fill in the shoes of Disha. Even after these years, the actress’ net worth also did not go down.

Advertisement

Disha Vakani was one of the highest-paid actresses not only in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show but also in the Television industry. As per the India.com report, she has a whopping net worth of approximately 37 crores. Her net worth is also inclusive of earnings from different mediums other than acting.

The actress left the show during the maternity break in 2017. Reports claim that the actress has not returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to the ongoing rift with the makers over increasing the fees. She has been earning 1 to 1.5 lakh fees for every episode of the popular show. Even after she left the show, the actress was allegedly earning close to 20 lakhs every month, as per the Bollywood Life report.

Disha Vakani has been earning movies, TV shows to brand promotion. She was also getting many TVCs and brands amidst her growing popularity among the TV audience.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha has appeared in films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Mangal Pandey’, ‘Jodha-Akbar’ and ‘Love Story 2050’. She has also appeared in several TV shows. The actress also owns a luxury BMW car, which she is very fond of.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Her Silence On Rumours About Her Break-Up With Late Sidharth Shukla: “That Will Never Happen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube