Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up on the most impossible rumour about herself that she had heard. She said that there were reports going around saying talking about her relationship ending to which she said that it ‘will never happen’.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was rumored to be going out with late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September due to a sudden heart attack. This last week the actress paid tribute to the late actor by sharing a song for him titled Tu Yaheen Hai which showed some footage of them together, from Bigg Boss 13.

When Shehnaaz Gill appeared in her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh’s promotion, she spoke to Zoom stating her reaction over a rumour she heard about herself that made her laugh. “They said I had a break-up. That will never happen,” Shehnaaz said.

However, Shehnaaz Gill had never confessed about being in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla. They had grown very close to each other in Bigg Boss 13 and had made headlines for their friendship and affection for each other. They were so close that they called each other ‘family’.

While conversing with Hindustan Times, ex Bigg Boss participant Pavitra Punia, said that the way Sidharth and Shehnaaz were with each other they looked nothing less than husband and wife. She went on to say, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai (When I see Shehnaaz today, it shakes my very core). People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti (friendship) or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha (Their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife). After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz.”

Earlier in September, Sidharth’s song Habit was put up online. This song was first incomplete as the actor had passed away before completing the shoot. The video also starred Shehnaaz Gill. Not just Habit, the two were also seen in music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

